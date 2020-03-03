Web Analytics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Web Analytics Market is estimated at $1.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing shift to data driven businesses, ceaseless rise in online shopping and marketing automation are some of the key factors fostering the market growth. However, factors such as data privacy and regulations compliance are restricting the market growth. Moreover, growing cloud adoption trend provide huge growth opportunities for web analytics market. Asia pacific commanded highest market share due to the rising performance of the solutions and awareness amongst the businesses to utilize the vast chunks of unstructured online data.
The United States remains a prominent market for Web analytics. The U.S. market is witnessing healthy growth due to the rising acceptance of web analytics among small and medium scale firms. In contrast, European debt crunch, as well as political instability in the Middle East, could lead to decreased investment by companies for analytical tools. However, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing regional market. Web analytics market will persist to feel the hassle of privacy concerns, free analytical tools and the launch of browsers such as Google Chrome and internet explorer 8.
The key players in the Global Web Analytics Market include Google, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Microstrategy, Tableau Software, Splunk, Teradata Corporation, At Internet, Webtrends, comScore and Omniture Inc.
Types Covered:
Off-site web analytics
On-site web analytics
Applications Covered:
Traffic Management
Social Media Management
Personalization
Online Fraud Detection
Online Advertising
Performance Monitoring
Multichannel Campaign Analysis
Display Advertising Optimization
Digital Rights Management
Business and Market Research
Behavioral Targeting
Other Applications
Deployment type Covered:
On-premise
On-demand
Industries Covered:
Retail
IT & Telecom
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government
Entertainment and media
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Travel & Hospitality
Media & Entertainment
Other Industries
Solutions Covered:
Marketing Automation
Search Engine Tracking and Ranking
Heat Map Analytics
Behavior Based Targeting Solutions
Other Solutions
Services Covered:
Professional Services
Support & Maintenance
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
