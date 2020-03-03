Web Analytics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Web Analytics Market is estimated at $1.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing shift to data driven businesses, ceaseless rise in online shopping and marketing automation are some of the key factors fostering the market growth. However, factors such as data privacy and regulations compliance are restricting the market growth. Moreover, growing cloud adoption trend provide huge growth opportunities for web analytics market. Asia pacific commanded highest market share due to the rising performance of the solutions and awareness amongst the businesses to utilize the vast chunks of unstructured online data.

The United States remains a prominent market for Web analytics. The U.S. market is witnessing healthy growth due to the rising acceptance of web analytics among small and medium scale firms. In contrast, European debt crunch, as well as political instability in the Middle East, could lead to decreased investment by companies for analytical tools. However, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing regional market. Web analytics market will persist to feel the hassle of privacy concerns, free analytical tools and the launch of browsers such as Google Chrome and internet explorer 8.

The key players in the Global Web Analytics Market include Google, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Microstrategy, Tableau Software, Splunk, Teradata Corporation, At Internet, Webtrends, comScore and Omniture Inc.

Types Covered:

Off-site web analytics

On-site web analytics

Applications Covered:

Traffic Management

Social Media Management

Personalization

Online Fraud Detection

Online Advertising

Performance Monitoring

Multichannel Campaign Analysis

Display Advertising Optimization

Digital Rights Management

Business and Market Research

Behavioral Targeting

Other Applications

Deployment type Covered:

On-premise

On-demand

Industries Covered:

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Entertainment and media

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Other Industries

Solutions Covered:

Marketing Automation

Search Engine Tracking and Ranking

Heat Map Analytics

Behavior Based Targeting Solutions

Other Solutions

Services Covered:

Professional Services

Support & Maintenance

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

