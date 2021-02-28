Weather Forecasting Services Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2023 | Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT Group, Skymet Weather services Pvt., Ltd., Precision Weather

The New Report “Weather Forecasting Services Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Weather forecasting services can be defined as a technique that implements software, tools, and models, which perform the strategic analysis of atmospheric data to predict weather conditions for a particular location under a stipulated time frame. The process of forecasting follows functionalities of meteorology. Massive volume of structured and unstructured data is utilized by weather forecasting models to deliver improved analytical output that enables optimization of business revenues for various end-use industries. Weather forecasting services are currently implemented by transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, others. The global weather forecasting services market was valued at $1,205 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,777 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT Group, Skymet Weather services Pvt., Ltd., Precision Weather, The Weather Company, Fugro, Enav S.p.A, Met Office, and Skyview Systems Ltd.

The growth of the weather forecasting services market is majorly driven by growth in demand for real-time weather management, increase in demand for performance optimization, development associated with end-use industries, rise in safety concerns among various end-use industries, and others. However, dearth of trained professionals, complexities associated with weather prediction models, and uncertainty of weather prediction are expected to restrain the weather forecasting services market growth. Increase in the production of renewable energy and growth of transportation industry among developing regions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

