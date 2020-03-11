Weather Forecasting Services Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Detailed Analysis And 2026 Forecast

Weather Forecasting Services Market report comprises of a massive database concerning to the recent discovery and technological expansions witnessed in the industry, complete with an examination of the impact of these interferences on the market’s future development. This report moreover focuses more on current business and present-day headways, future methodology changes, and open entryways for the Weather Forecasting Services market. Nearby progression frameworks and projections are one of the key segments that clear up overall execution and incorporate key geological analysis

The key players covered in this study, Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT ARGOSS, Skymet Weather Services, Precision Weather, The Weather Company, Fugro, Enav S.p.A, Right Weather LLC, StormGeo, MeteoGroup, WeatherBell Analytics, Hometown Forecast Services, AWIS, Sailing Weather Service

Global Weather Forecasting Services market size will increase to Million US$ by 2026, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Weather Forecasting Services.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

Short-range forecasting’s market share in 2018 is 40.5 percent, and it will grow fast from 2020 to 2025.

Medium-range forecasting takes almost 50% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the whole market in the next years.

The market share of long-range forecasting in 2018 is 9.8%.

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation

Media and Consumer

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

BFSI

Agriculture

Marine

Others

Aviation takes 24.6% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.

The market share of media and consumer in 2018 is 19.4 percent.

In 2018,energy and utilties have 11.6% market share,and it will show great change from 2020 to 2025.

Transportation’s market share of weather forecasting services in 2018 is 12.7%.

BFSI represents 8.8% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018.

Agriculture has 8.4% market share of weather forecasting services in 2018.

Marine obtains the smallest market share of 7.06% in 2018.

The market share of others in 2018 is 7.2 percent.

Weather Forecasting Services Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Weather Forecasting Services market is segmented across main regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

