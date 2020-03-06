Weather Forecasting Services Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2018, the global Weather Forecasting Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Forecasting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stormgeo

BMT Group

Fugro

ENAV

Meteosim

Meteo-Logic

Skymet Weather Services

Skyview Systems

Global Weather

Met Office

Meteogroup

Precision Weather

Meteoblue

Accuweather

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Weather Forecasting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Weather Forecasting Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weather Forecasting Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Short Range

1.4.3 Medium Range

1.4.4 Long Range

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Agriculture

1.5.4 Utilities

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Weather Forecasting Services Market Size

2.2 Weather Forecasting Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Weather Forecasting Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Weather Forecasting Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Weather Forecasting Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Weather Forecasting Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Weather Forecasting Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Weather Forecasting Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Stormgeo

12.1.1 Stormgeo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.1.4 Stormgeo Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Stormgeo Recent Development

12.2 BMT Group

12.2.1 BMT Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.2.4 BMT Group Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 BMT Group Recent Development

12.3 Fugro

12.3.1 Fugro Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.3.4 Fugro Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fugro Recent Development

12.4 ENAV

12.4.1 ENAV Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.4.4 ENAV Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ENAV Recent Development

12.5 Meteosim

12.5.1 Meteosim Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.5.4 Meteosim Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Meteosim Recent Development

12.6 Meteo-Logic

12.6.1 Meteo-Logic Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.6.4 Meteo-Logic Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Meteo-Logic Recent Development

12.7 Skymet Weather Services

12.7.1 Skymet Weather Services Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.7.4 Skymet Weather Services Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Skymet Weather Services Recent Development

12.8 Skyview Systems

12.8.1 Skyview Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.8.4 Skyview Systems Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Skyview Systems Recent Development

12.9 Global Weather

12.9.1 Global Weather Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.9.4 Global Weather Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Global Weather Recent Development

12.10 Met Office

12.10.1 Met Office Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Weather Forecasting Services Introduction

12.10.4 Met Office Revenue in Weather Forecasting Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Met Office Recent Development

12.11 Meteogroup

12.12 Precision Weather

12.13 Meteoblue

12.14 Accuweather

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

