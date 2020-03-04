Wearable Medical Devices Market Applications, Top Companies, Developments, Trends, Latest Innovation & Forecast 2025

The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

The market is driven by several factors such as increasing interest in new technological smart devices, ease of use of medical devices, rising awareness towards healthy lifestyle and prevention from diseases. However, the high cost of devices is a constraint to the growth of wearable medical devices market.

The global wearable medical devices market is segmented by diagnostic wearable devices such as Wearable Vital Signs Monitors (Wearable Heart Rate Monitors, Wearable Activity Monitors, Wearable Electrocardiographs, Others), Wearable Fetal Monitors and Obstetric Devices and Neuro-monitoring Devices (Electroencephalographs, Electromyography). Based on therapeutic wearable devices, the market is segmented into Wearable Pain Management Medical Devices, Glucose/Insulin Monitoring Devices and Wearable Respiratory Therapy Devices. The wearable medical device market is further segmented based on applications such as Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare.

By Application:

Home Healthcare:

The graph shows an increasing trend in global revenue of Medical Devices in Home Healthcare market segment.

Global Wearable Medical Devices

North America dominates the global wearable medical devices market. The US is expected to account for a larger share of the North American wearable medical devices market. Some of the driving factors such as increasing demand for high quality advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, increasing aging population, growing prevalence of various diseases, and, development of highly innovative and interconnected healthcare apps and advanced compatible devices.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The major companies in the Wearable Medical Devices market includes Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifesense Group B.V., Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.

