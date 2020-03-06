Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market Is Booming Worldwide | Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Misfit, Xiaomi, Samsung, Moov Inc., Skagen

‘Wearable Health Tracking Devices’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Wearable Health Tracking Devices’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market valued approximately USD 5.63 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.63% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The wearable health tracking device is a wrist-worn device that can detect some combination of walking steps, running distance, heart rate, sleep patterns and swimming laps. These devices interact via Bluetooth with an app in a mobile device that configures the device and downloads the wearer’s activity data.

Most smartwatches support some number of physical actions via a health app. Technological advancement, growing awareness about home healthcare devices along with effectiveness and ease of access are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising prevalence of obesity, high blood pressures, hypertension and sleep disorders is also a major factor that boosting the market growth across the world. Moreover, increasing demand from developed & developing economies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the devices and data security issues are the factor that limiting the market growth of Wearable Health Tracking Devices during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of large number of manufacturers and rising advent of new technologies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable rate in the global Wearable Health Tracking Devices market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising health conscious consumer base and presence of affordable devices across the region.

Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices market report inclusions:

Key players:

Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Misfit, Xiaomi, Samsung, Moov Inc., Skagen , Apple Inc., Nokia, LG Electronics

Market Segmentation:

By Device (Heart Rate Monitors, Activity Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Blood Pressure Monitors, Sleep Tracking, Others), by Type (Strap Based, Strapless), by Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Household, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Wearable Health Tracking Devices market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

