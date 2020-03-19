WEARABLE AI MARKET TO REFLECT A HOLISTIC EXPANSION DURING 2027 – TOP COMPANIES MICROSOFT, SONY CORPORATION, GARMIN LTD., HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., AMAZON.COM, INC., IBM CORPORATION, ORACLE,

The Global Wearable AI Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Wearable AI Market. The Wearable AI market report comprises of primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period of 2020 – 2026. The market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. This research study lends a hand to the purchaser in comprehending the various drivers and restraints with their effects on the market during the forecast period. Wearable AI business research report also provides with the list of leading competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

Complete report on Global Wearable AI Market Research Report 2020-2027 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global Wearable AI Market is driven by the need for low latency, fast computing, and less dependency on cloud-based AI for critical applications, global wearable AI market in estimated value from USD 11.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 251.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The key players examine the Wearable AI market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Wearable AI expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Wearable AI strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Wearable AI market are:

Apple Inc.,

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.,

Google LLC,

Microsoft,

Sony Corporation,

Garmin Ltd.,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Amazon.com, Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Oracle,

Bragi, Motive,

Shft,

LifeBEAM,

FocusVentures, Inc.,

Moov, Atlas,

Biobeats,

PhysIQ,

Fitbit,

Incand others.

Market Definition: Global Wearable AI Market

Wearable AI is often used to track a person’s vital signs of data those are related to location, health and fitness or even one’s biofeedback indicating emotion. Although it has some issues like privacy and the extent to which they may affect the way of social interaction and how the person looks wearing them and the issues with user-friendliness, it is being used by millions of users worldwide from smartwatches to fitness trackers, ring and bracelets, even smart glasses.

Segmentation: Global Wearable AI Market

By Product Smart Watch Ear Wear Eye Wear Other Body Wear

By Component Display Processor Power Management Connectivity IC Cellular NFC Bluetooth Wi-Fi+Bluetooth Wi-Fi ANT+ GPS Memory/Storage Sensors UI Others



By Operation On-Device AI Cloud-Based AI



By Application Consumer Electronics Healthcare Enterprise and Industrial Others

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Wearable AI Market:

In June 2018, Apple Inc., launched the updated version of Apple watch using watchOS5 as a software, which includes more features like auto detection of workout, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced its partnership with HeartBit and also launched the wearable ECG monitor. IBM leverages its Cloud and Watson Technologies for the purpose of processing the data and getting the inferences from many data points from the devices.

Wearable AI Market: Drivers

Growing Influx for AI Assistants

Future Success in the wearable component technology

Wearable AI Market : Restraints

Short life span for the Consumer Electronic sector

Unstable growth of consumer electronics sector

Strategic Key Insights Of The Wearable AI Report:

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Wearable AI Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Wearable AI Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Wearable AI Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Wearable AI industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Wearable AI Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.• The 360-degree Wearable AI overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

