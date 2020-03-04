Waxed Paper Packaging Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The global Waxed Paper Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Waxed Paper Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Waxed Paper Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Waxed Paper Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CGP Coating Innovation
Grantham Manufacturing
EuroWaxPack
Carlotte Packaging
Dunn Paper
Interplast
Paradise Packaging
Navbharat Industries
Seaman Paper
Framarx/Waxstar
BPM Inc.
MPI Papermills
SUNPACK CORPORATION
Patty Paper
Handy Wacks
Alfincart Ltd
Indutex-Papeterie Gerex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Waxed Kraft Paper
Waxed Brown Crepe
Anti-slip Paper
Waxed Anti-corrosion Paper
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial Packaging
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Waxed Paper Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
