Waterborne Coatings Market Infrastructure Growth And Development 2020-2027

Waterborne coatings meet the European and US regulations on (Volatile Organic Compound) VOC emissions and hence contribute to the environment. They are also relatively less toxic and do not possess health hazard to humans. This environmentally friendly aspect of waterborne is expected to be a major factor in propelling the growth of the waterborne coatings market. Waterborne coatings take loger time to cure as compared to solvent-borne coatings.

Key Players

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. Axalta Coating Systems

3. BASF SE

4. DuluxGroup Ltd.

5. Hempel A/S

6. Jotun Group

7. Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd

8. PPG Industries, Inc.

9. Solvay

10. Teknos (UK) Ltd

Waterborne coatings are surface coatings and finishes which are formulated with water as solvent. They contain up to 80% water with small amount of other solvents such as glycol ethers. Water based alkyds, water-soluble paints, water-dispersible paints, and emulsion paints are some of the most commonly available waterborne coatings in the market.

Waterborne Coatings Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

