Water Purifiers Market is Booming Worldwide (10.65% CAGR) | Key Players: 3M, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Pentair plc., Unilever, WOONGJIN COWAY CO.,LTD., Culligan, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Water Purifiers Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: 3M, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Pentair plc., Unilever, WOONGJIN COWAY CO.,LTD., Culligan, EcoWater Systems LLC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BRITA INDIA LTD., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ENMETEC GmbH, Carrier Midea India, A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co, Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd.

Global water purifiers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 68.29 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising waterborne diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Water purification is a technique which is used to remove the unnecessary chemicals, solids, gases etc. from the water. Water purifier is a device which is used to purify water. The main aim of this device is to make the water fit and healthy for the users. This water purification is specially designed for the pharmacological, medical, industrial and chemical applications. The main aim is to remove algae, bacteria, fungi, viruses, parasites etc. from the water so that they can make it safer and healthy for the consumer. Rising cases of waterborne diseases worldwide is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income is driving the growth of this market

Rising population concern towards health is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing cases of waterborne disease is driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Rising prevalence for packed drinking water is restraining the market growth

Increasing availability of substitute in the market is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Water Purifiers products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

