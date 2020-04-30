Water Purifier Market 2020 Demand, Growth Analysis, Technology Advancements and Future Outlook – 3M, BWT, Pentair, Unilever Pure it

Latest Industry Research Report On global Water Purifier Market Research Report 2020 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The global Water Purifier Market was valued at 10800 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 15000 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Water Purifier Market: Overview

Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

The water purifier industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past several decades, affected by the water pollution problem and the globally economy development. A growing number of enterprises are entering the water purifier market; the competition of this market is getting more intensive.

The Following Top Key Players in the Water Purifier Market: 3M, BWT, Pentair, Unilever Pure it, Coway, Paragon, Mitsubishi Rayon, Culligan, Brita, Ecowater, Bluepure, Toray, Philips, Enmet, Panasonic, Purific, Midea, Qinyuan, QLIFE, K.clean, Litree, Angel, LAMO, Haier, Calux, Sacon, Imrita, AO Smith (China), FLN/Hunsdon, Hieloss, Sundylee, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Chemical Based

Reverse Osmosis

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Household

Restaurant & Hostel

Offices and Other Public Places



Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Water Purifier market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

