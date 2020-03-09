Watch out why UK Data Fabric Market is thriving worldwide by Denodo Technologies, Global IDS, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica

Data Fabric Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2025

The report include a thorough study of the global Data Fabric Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Data Fabric market. This report is a result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools.

These tools aid the researchers to gather authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global Data Fabric Market has also been pictured in the report, offering an opportunity to the Data Fabric market players to measuring system their performance.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the data fabric market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing need of people to simplify their workload related to security, and their increasing dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. The manufacturing vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to manage data coming from various connected machines and other IT systems, such as supply chain management.

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global Data Fabric Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2020-2025. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the global Data Fabric Market.

The key players covered in this study, Denodo Technologies, Global IDS, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk, Inc., Syncsort, Talend S.A., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation, K2View

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Managed services, Professional services

Market segment by Application, split into, Fraud detection and security management, Customer experience management, Governance, risk, and compliance management, Sales and marketing management, Business process management, Others

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Data Fabric Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Data Fabric Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Data Fabric Market.

Major business applications for which the data fabric is utilized are fraud detection and security management; governance, risk, and compliance management; customer experience management; sales and marketing management; and business process management. The adoption of data fabric for business process management is expected to increase significantly in the coming years because of the increasing need for resolving business process-related issues in real time and the need for streamlining operations across industries.

Global Data Fabric Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the global Data Fabric Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

