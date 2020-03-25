Wastewater Treatment System Market Expansion size Be Persistent During 2025

Growing urbanization and industrialization have increased the generation of wastewater. Globally there is scarcity of pure water, and wastewater treatment plays an important role in generating pure water and is used across a wide range of areas including refineries, manufacturing plants, and power plants. The report includes the revenue generated from the systems used for treating wastewater.

Global wastewater treatment system market is expected to cross $15 billion by the end of 2025 and is driven by the stringent laws enacted by governments across the world for environment preservation. Stringent laws have increased the number of small and medium sized business units that are installing wastewater treatment systems.

Advancements in water treatment methods are driving the global wastewater treatment system market especially for membrane-based water treatment methods. There is a huge R&D involved in developing efficient membranes across the world including carbon nanotube-based membranes and biomimetic membranes.

One of the major challenges hampering the adoption of wastewater treatment system is the huge cost associated with setting up wastewater treatment plan. This challenge is more severe for small businesses that have budget constraints.

Global wastewater treatment system market is segmented based on the type of waste – Municipal waste and Industrial waste. Municipal waste includes wastes generated from residential sector, institutions, and small businesses. Industrial waste includes waste generated from huge industries including biochemical, food and beverage, petroleum, mining, agriculture, power and manufacturing plants. Industrial waste accounts for a major share of the total wastewater generated across the world.

Wastewater treatment involves several steps. Major steps in wastewater treatment involves primary, secondary, and tertiary water treatment processes. There are several other smaller processes which makes water ready for these water treatment processes. Whole processes involved in wastewater treatment is summarized below.

The first step involves directing wastewaters from several sources into a common point. From the common point the wastewater is redirected to treatment plants. The second step is odor control and foul smell elimination using chemicals. Odor control is followed by the removal of solid waste objects present in the water including plastics, paper, glass, and clothes.

This is for helping the wastewater treatment machineries to function smoothly without getting blocked by these obstacles. Once all the solid waste is removed, primary treatment begins by separating macrobiotic solid matter from the wastewater by storing wastewater in big tanks, while solid matters get settled at the tank surface. This is followed by secondary treatment which involves adding seed sludge to the wastewater for quickening the process of biological decomposition. After secondary treatment, the wastewater is fed to digesters for anaerobic digestion. Methane gas formed during this process is used as a source of energy at the treatment plants and for producing electricity. After anaerobic digestion, the wastewater undergoes tertiary treatment, that removes inorganic compounds and substances. Tertiary treatment makes the wastewater free from almost all kind of impurities. Post the tertiary treatment, wastewater is disinfected using chlorine and sodium hypochlorite.

Based on the geography, the market is split into North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and, Latin America. APAC is one of the fastest growing market in the global wastewater treatment system market with major growth being witnessed in China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and India. This is mainly due to increasing number of new wastewater treatment plants set up in these countries.

Global wastewater treatment system market is primarily dominated by major companies including Veolia Water Technologies, LiqTech, SERECO, Real Water Tech, Marcuras, Evoqua Water Technologies, Smith & Loveless, Franklin Miller, DMP Corporation, and Xylem. Other prominent players in the market include AVANTech, Chlorine Specialties, BNKO Environmental Technology, METAWATER, Aerzen, Suez, and MBR Technologies. The market is witnessing several cases of mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in August 2019, LiqTech International acquired BS Plastic, a plastics manufacturer based in Denmark for in-sourcing some components of its ceramic silicon carbide water filtration systems.

According to Infoholic Research, the global wastewater treatment system market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of global wastewater treatment system market report is to define, analyze, and forecast the global wastewater treatment system market based on segments, which includes type of waste and region. In addition, the global wastewater treatment system market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.