Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Demand Analysis To 2020 Lead By- Berwind (BWA Water Additives), Ecolab Inc.(Nalco), Suez Environment, Kurita Water Industries Ltd

The waste water treatment chemicals market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. Asia Pacific to lead the market accounting for the larger share of the market supported by the growing manufacturing and power generation industry in the region. Coagulants and flocculants are to lead the market by application during the forecast period.

Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market By Top Companies:

Berwind (BWA Water Additives), Ecolab Inc.(Nalco), Suez Environment, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Veolia Water Solutions, and Technologies

Industry Research Coverage

Coagulants and Flocculants to Lead the Market

Coagulation and flocculation are the well-known processes in the wastewater treatment used for treatment of water containing colloids (suspended particles) and metal ions. Flocculants are used in various water treatment processes in numerous industries, such as chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, and power generation, among others. Municipal water treatment forms the largest market for flocculants. Following the market trends of flocculants, Asia-Pacific occupies the largest market share in the global market, and is among the fastest growing market segment.

Notable Developments

-October 2017: SUEZ finalized the acquisition of GE Water & Process Technologies and set up a business unit “Water Technologies & Solutions”

-March 2017: China inaugurated its first facility that uses electron beams to treat industrial wastewater, introducing a new era for radiation technology

Finally, this Waste Water Treatment Chemicals report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Waste Water Treatment Chemicals product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

