Washing powder Market Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2020-2026 | P&G, Unilever, Henkel

Washing powder Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Washing powder market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Washing powder Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Washing powder market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Washing powder Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles P&G, Unilever, Henkel, Liby, Kao, Nice, Church & Dwight, Lion, Clorox, NaFine, Lam Soon, Nirma, White Cat .

Summary

Washing powder is the solid detergent (cleaning agent) that is used to launder clothing. Washing powder usually contains enzymes such as proteases and amylases which clean by breaking down dirt molecules.

The opportunities are the broadening downstream applications and marketing channel improving.

The price of washing powder is cheaper than liquid detergent, and the washing powder is widely used in some developing countries, although they are not popular in Europe and American developed countries.

The threats include the rising demand for product quality and some regions prefer the liquid detergent. The widely use of liquid detergent is bad for the washing powder market.

Environment will be polluted by using the phosphorus washing powder to waste water, some countries and regions have banned the usage of phosphorus washing powder.

The global Washing powder market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Washing powder market:

P&G, Unilever, Henkel, Liby, Kao, Nice, Church & Dwight, Lion, Clorox, NaFine, Lam Soon, Nirma, White Cat

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Washing powder industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Washing powder industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Washing powder industry.

– Different types and applications of Washing powder industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Washing powder industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Washing powder industry.

– SWOT analysis of Washing powder industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Washing powder industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Non-phosphorus

Phosphorus

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Home Use

Commercial Use

Washing powder Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Washing powder markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Washing powder market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Washing powder market.

