Wasabi Market2027 Development, Key Opportunity, and Application & Gross Revenues

This market research report provides a big picture on “Wasabi Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Wasabi Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The global wasabi market accounted to US$ 279.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 590.8 Mn by 2027.

Wasabi is a plant that is related closely to cabbages and horseradish that belongs to the Brassicaceae family. Wasabi has a taste similar to that of hot mustard and most commonly used as a condiment in sushi and sashimi. The growing awareness about the medicinal and nutritional benefits of wasabi is boosting its market on a global platform. People find wasabi quite tasty due to its unique flavor that is not oil-based, unlike capsicum and chili peppers. Recent studies have proved that the presence of isothiocyanate has been beneficial in the prevention of growing tumors and useful at killing cancer cells to a certain extent. The chemical composition of wasabi is also helpful for the immune system and useful for the removal of harmful toxins from the body.

The global wasabi market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging type, and distribution channels. Based on product type, the market is segmented as powder, paste & sauces, and others. On the basis of the packaging type, the market is segmented as bottles, tubes, pouches & sachets, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as stored-based, and non-stored based.

The market payers from Wasabi Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Wasabi in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Wasabi market.

Companies Mentioned:- Clearspring Ltd., Eden Foods, Inc., Kinjirushi CO., Ltd, Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi, LLC, S&B Foods Inc., Silver Spring Foods, Inc, Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd., World Wasabi Inc.

