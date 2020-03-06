Warranty Management System Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Oracle, Pegasystems, PTC, SAP, Astea International, Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS), Infosys

‘Warranty Management System’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Warranty Management System’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Warranty Management System Market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Warranty Management System Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Warranty management refers to the effective creation as well as the execution of warranties for the different businesses. Though this kind of work is majorly carried out by product manufacturing organizations, any other company wanting to offer warranties might show an interest in these services provided by warranty management professionals. Warranty management systems efficiently automate the warranty management process including, warranty coverage, administrating campaigns, contract management, warranty tracking, and supplier cost recovery. Increasing number of manufacturing industries and rising demand for mobile & cloud based solutions are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising need of cross platform solutions is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. In addition, warranty management system offers various benefits such as enhanced supplier recovery, reduced fraudulent claims, improved cash flow, improvement in product quality and so on, due to these benefits of warranty management system its demand is increasing across the world. However, high installation cost and lack of skilled professionals are the factor that limiting the market growth of Warranty Management System during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Warranty Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising government support, rising domestic demand and new emerging technologies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable rate in the global Warranty Management System market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing development of manufacturing industries across the region.

Global Warranty Management System market report inclusions:

Key players:

IBM, Oracle, Pegasystems, PTC, SAP, Astea International, Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS), Infosys, Tavant Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro

Market Segmentation:

By Software Type (Warranty Intelligence, Claim Management, Service Contract, Administration Management), by Component (Solution, Services {Professional & Managed Services}), by Application (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Supply Chain & Logistics, Food & Beverages, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Warranty Management System market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Warranty Management System market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

