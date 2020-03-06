Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market to Set Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Fanuc, Schaffer, Dematic, KUKA (Swisslog), Amazon Robotics

‘Warehousing & Logistics Robots’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Warehousing & Logistics Robots’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Warehousing and logistics robots automate the process of storing and moving goods as they make their way through the supply chain. They’re often used in warehouses and storage facilities to organize and transport products, but they can be used in other settings too. These robots offer far greater levels of uptime over manual labor, leading to major productivity gains and profitability for those deploying the robots. Increasing requirement for automation in industrial applications, high efficiency at low cost and growth in e-commerce industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, adoption of robotics by small-medium-sized enterprises is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. In addition, warehousing & logistics robot offers various benefits such as reduces the cost of human training, decreases the unexpected errors as compare to humans, enhances the efficiency of the organizations and so on. With these benefits, demand of warehousing & logistics robot is growing among its end-users in all over the world. However, high implementation cost of the robots and lack of awareness is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Warehousing & Logistics Robots during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of industrial robots and favorable government support in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable rate in the global Warehousing & Logistics Robots market over the upcoming years. North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising investment on warehousing & logistics robot across the region.

Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots market report inclusions:

Key players:

Fanuc, Schaffer, Dematic, KUKA (Swisslog), Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, CIM Corp, Vecna, Grenzebach, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Hitachi, Bastian, Adept Technology, Fetch Robotics, Gray Orange

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Palletizing Robots, Handling Robots, Depalletizing Robots, Delivery Robots, Supporting Robots, Manufacturing Robots, Others), by Application (Food & Beverage Logistics, Pharmaceutical Logistics, Electronic Product Logistics, Mechanical Product Logistics, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Warehousing & Logistics Robots market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

