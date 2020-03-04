Warehouse Robotics Market Technology, Service, Major Factors, Key Players, Segments, Trends and Future Forecast 2025

The Global Warehouse Robotics Market is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018 to 2025. The warehouse is the most crucial part of the entire supply chain process. This is where the products transit from the production facility, identified, sorted, and consequently tagged to be stored in a recorded location until ordered. This has made it necessary to move mechanization and automation into the warehouse, revolutionizing warehouse business to help the companies reduce overhead costs, and increase productivity with consistency and accuracy, wherein artificial intelligence has helped achieve this particular task.

Market Dynamics:

Increased demand of automation, time-saving and reduction in cost, increasing demand and awareness towards quality and safety production, advancement in technology, increased use in various applications and industries such as food and beverage, electronics, are the vital market drivers for the warehouse robotics market.

However, initial high adoption cost related to deployment, lack of awareness and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users are some of the barriers which are hampering the growth of warehouse robotics market.

Segment Analysis:

The basis of the type, the global warehouse robotics market is classified into mobile, fixed, gantry, and others. Among all the others, Mobile robots dominate the global warehouse robotics market, followed by articulated robots. Mobile robots are mostly used in the warehouse to sort the electronic goods in their respective pallets. Articulated robots are widely used in the various industries for assembling, and picking. Articulated robots are in demand for automation with time-saving, being the main driver. Therefore, the aforementioned reasons are some of the key driving factors which may fuel the demand over the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the global warehouse robotics market is categorized into pick & place, order fulfillment, storage & retrieval Systems, goods consolidation, packaging. Among all the others, Pick & place is the dominant function performed by warehouse robotics, followed by packaging. Moreover, advancing technology is adding fuel to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the global warehouse robotics market is divided into e-commerce, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Paper, and others. Among all the others, E-commerce holds the maximum share of warehouse robotics market. The market will grow the fastest in the food & beverage industry and will rank second with regards to the share of warehouse robotics, which will take over the automotive industry. The reasons for growth in the food & beverage industry in Asia-Pacific & Europe are the increase in deployment of robots in palletizing, deployment and transportation.

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, global warehouse robotics market is segmented into key regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among all others, North America is the largest user of warehouse robotics, followed by Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia Pacific will dominate the warehouse robotics market due to increasing research and development and growing investment made by the automotive companies.

Competitive Landscape

The players profiled in the report include Amazon Robotics, CIM Corp, Bastian, KNAPP AG, ABB Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Kuka, Dematic Corp are prominent players of the global warehouse robotics market. The market is highly consolidated with limited key players in the market. This is because of high capital investments and R&D expenditures. Moreover, the majority share is held by North American companies owing to high technological advancements and high investments in this region.

