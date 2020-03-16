Warehouse Management System Market to Reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 | Key Companies Manhattan Associates, Oracle, Infor, PSI AG, Tecsys, Epicor Software

Global Warehouse Management System Market valued approximately USD 1.35 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast The software segment accounted for the largest share of the warehouse management system market in 2016.
The increasing awareness of WMS software among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the growing adoption of on-cloud WMS software solutions are key factors driving the growth of the software segment. The services segment of this market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2025.
The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall size of the market by estimating the revenue of key players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and sub segments.
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component: Software, Services and Others.
By Implementation: On Premises, On Cloud and Others.
By Tier Type: Advance, Intermediate, Basic and Others.
By Industry: Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Chemicals, Electricals & Electronics Metals & Machinery and Others.
• Historical year – 2015
• Base year – 2016
