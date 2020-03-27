Wankel Engines Industry Size, Upcoming Trends and Regional Outlook Forecast to 2025

The Wankel engine is a type of internal combustion engine using an eccentric rotary design to convert pressure into rotating motion. In contrast to the more common reciprocating piston designs, the Wankel engine delivers advantages of simplicity, smoothness, compactness, high revolutions per minute, and a high power-to-weight ratio primarily due to the fact that it produces three power pulses per rotor revolution compared to one per revolution in a two-stroke piston engine and one per two revolutions in a four-stroke piston engine (although at the actual output shaft, there is only one power pulse per revolution, since the output shaft spins three times as fast as the actual rotor does, as can be seen in the animation below, making it roughly equivalent to a 2-stroke engine of the same displacement; this is also why the displacement only measures one face of the rotor, since only one face is working for each output shaft revolution).

This report focuses on the Wankel Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

All parts rotate consistently in one direction, as opposed to the common reciprocating piston engine, which has pistons violently changing direction. The four-stage cycle of intake, compression, ignition, and exhaust occur each revolution at each of the three rotor tips moving inside the oval-like epitrochoid-shaped housing, enabling the three power pulses per rotor revolution. The rotor is similar in shape to a Reuleaux triangle with sides that are somewhat flatter.

UAV Engines

Austro Engine

LiquidPiston

Rotron Power

AIE

Water Cooled

Air Cooled

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Airplanes

