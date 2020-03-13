Description
This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.
Market landscape and market scenario includes:
• Current market size estimate
• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
• Market size by product categories
• Market size by regions/country
Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3645665
The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth
Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.
Segmentation in the report
By Wall Paints:
1. Emulsion
2. Enamels
3. Distemper
4. Primer
5. Thinners
6. Paint Cement
7. Putty
By Wall coatings:
1. Nitro Cellulose
2. PU 1K
3. Melamine
4. PU 2K
5. Others
Companies covered in the report are:
1. Akzo Nobel India Ltd
2. Asian Paints Ltd.
3. Berger Paints India Ltd.
4. Sheenlac Paints Ltd.
5. MRF Corp Ltd.
6. Pidilite India
7. Kansai Nerolac Paints
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/wall-paint-and-coatings-market-analysis-india-and-regional-industry-forecast-2019-2024
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition
1.2. Assumptions & Limitation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources
2.2. Forecasting Model
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Analyst’s Insights
3.2. Top Line Market estimation
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
4. Market Overview
4.1. Product classification
4.2. Market value chain
4.3. Market structure
5. Market Forces
5.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
5.2. Industry Trends
6. Market Outlook by Wall Paintings (Current size & future market estimates)
6.1. Emulsion
6.2. Enamels
6.3. Distemper
6.4. Primer
6.5. Thinners
6.6. Paint Cement
6.7. Putty
7. Market Outlook by Wall Coatings (Current size & future market estimates)
7.1. Nitro Cellulose
7.2. PU 1K
7.3. Melamine
7.4. PU 2K
7.5. Others
8. Market Outlook by End user (Current size & future market estimates)
8.1. Wall Paints
8.1.1. Residential
8.1.2. Commercial
8.1.3. Industrial
8.2. Wood Coatings
8.2.1. Furniture
8.2.2. Doors/Windows
8.2.3. Institutional
8.2.4. Floorings
8.2.5. Handicrafts
8.2.6. Sports goods
9. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)
9.1. North
9.2. South
9.3. East
9.4. West
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis
10.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)
11. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)
11.1. Akzo Nobel India Ltd
11.2. Asian Paints Ltd.
11.3. Berger Paints India Ltd.
11.4. Sheenlac Paints Ltd.
11.5. MRF Corp Ltd.
11.6. Pidilite India
11.7. Kansai Nerolac Paints
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3645665
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links:
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3645665
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3645665