Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Technology Innovations and Future Prospects 2020 to 2026

The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 133.57 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 56.57% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market report delivers analysis of key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players functioning in the market. The market segmentation analysis presents the market revenues, covering both the momentous growth of the industry and anticipating the upcoming market revenue within the forecast years from 2020 to 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market are AT&T, MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA, SK Telecom, NTT Docomo, SingTel, Ericsson, Huawei, NSN, Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia and others.

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) market on the basis of Types are:

Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)

Circuit Switched Fall Back (CSFB)

Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)

Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)

Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

On the basis of Application , the Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) market is segmented into:

Wireless Communicatio

Mobile Phones

Data Terminals

Other

Asia-Pacific to Account for Significant Market Share



– Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.

– In Q1 of 2018, China registered the highest number of internet penetrations in the world, which is around 53 million. The intense competition among the operators in China has driven the increase in the number of subscribers with multi subscriptions. The increasing consumer spending and growing need for high-speed data have been persuading operators in the region to enable VoLTE services.

– Asia-Pacific has the highest number of VoLTE operators and subscribers. The mobile network providers such as Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Digi, U Mobile, Yes 4G, and Dialog have ventured into the VoLTE technology and are investing in this technology to provide better service.

– Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major contributors in this region. In fact, Japan and South Korea are among the very few regions (the US, and Canada) with most networks having more than 60% of voice calls on LTE smartphones provisioned using VoLTE. Ericsson reported that, in some networks, this figure was close to 80%.

Key Developments:

– October 2018 – Verison’s 5G Labs crossed the milestone of 5G technology. They launched Verizon 5G Home, the world’s first commercial 5G broadband internet service. The 5G connection provides high-speed data connection speeds that are 30 to 50 times faster than 4G.

– May 2018 – Nokia 7 Plus smartphone launched back in February, but was crucially missing 4G Voice over LTE support on its second SIM card. It is now receiving an update in India unlocking Voice over LTE on the two SIM card slots. The update is V2.22A version and along with the new functionality, it brings better system stability and some user interface tweaks.

