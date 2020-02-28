Voice Analytics Market to See Stunning Growth Worldwide | Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; and More

To attain maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to know about market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour where Voice Analytics Market report comes into play. The key topics that have been described in this market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. Not to mention these topics have been carefully analysed with the best tools and techniques. With Voice Analytics Market report, information about all the above mentioned factors can be obtained by using actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

When it is about making any decision regarding revenue, import, export and consumption, then analysis of company profiles covered in Voice Analytics Market report is helpful. The report also helps analyse the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain products. The report also lends a hand to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product. If you are willing to gain competitive advantage in this swiftly transforming marketplace, then opting for such Voice Analytics Market research report is highly suggested as it gives a lot of benefits for a thriving business. Major Players such as Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.; Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID and More

Global voice analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of real-time analysis of speech and voice subjects along with various innovations of technologies.

Some of the Major company has shown enormous sales figures, with net income going doubled in that period with operating as well as gross margins constantly expanding. The rise of gross margins over past few years directs strong pricing power of the competitive companies in the industry for its products or offering, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Voice Analytics Market:

Rising demand for better fraud and risk detection services propels this market growth

Growth of focus of various organizations on improvement of their agent’s performance by consistent monitoring and collecting valuable insights; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for this technology due to surge in the number of call centers globally; this factor is expected to foster the market growth

Concerns regarding the inaccurate nature of these analytics services for user authentication along with data privacy threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of information amongst various end-users regarding the availability of this technology is expected to restrict the market growth

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Voice Analytics Market Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Voice Analytics Market Players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.; Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID; Invoca; audEERING; Micro Focus; Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; CallMiner among others.

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

