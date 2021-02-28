Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Revenue 2020 | Develop Rapidly by DSM, Corbion, Glanbia, Vitablend Nederland, Sternvitamin, 6 Watson Inc., The Wright Group, others

Latest Report added to database “Global Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

The vitamin and mineral premixes are designed to provide nutritional needs to the livestock. These premixes preparation need special care to animal needs and to the various changes arising due to genetic lines, and adaptation to the needs of the market. The vitamin and mineral premixes has its major application in functional and fortified foods. This food can be considered to be whole, fortified, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, when they are consumed at efficacious levels as part of a varied diet on a regular basis.

The vitamin & mineral premixes market is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2025, from USD 6.93 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Major players profiled in this report include DSM, Corbion, Glanbia, Vitablend Nederland, Sternvitamin, 6 Watson Inc., The Wright Group, Zagro Asia Ltd., Nutreco, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Burkmann Industries, Inc., Bar-Magen Ltd, Glanbia, SternVitamin, Gross Margin, Nutreco, Coalescence, LLC, Hexagon Nutrition, Mirpain Gida San. ve Tic. A.S., Prinova Europe Ltd, AQC Chem Lab (P) Ltd, Bio-Organics Nutrient Systems Ltd, Ufuk Kimya Ilac San,Tic.Ltd.Stl and many more.

Fortified/functional packaged food sector is strongly growing in India due to disposable income levels. This factor is encouraging many consumers to trade up to value-added products. These products are also having a strong health and wellness trend, with increasing focus on obtaining optimum nutrition.

According to an article published by “Functional Foods Consumer Survey” it was found that Consumer is interested in learning more about functional foods. Almost nine in ten Americans (86%) are interested in learning more about foods that have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Various regulations are needed to be followed by the manufactures for the manufacturing of vitamin and mineral premixes.

For example, Zagro vitamin and mineral premixes are manufactured under FAMI-QS, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP Certified Plant. The Zagro manufacturing process ensures that accurate weighing, mixing, and testing are performed from raw materials to finished goods for the manufacturing of vitamin and mineral premixes. The key players are also taking special care for the growth of the market such as Bar – Magen LTD, a leading manufacturer of vitamin and mineral premixes for the food and livestock industries has its products with various special benefits such as expert nutritionists with over two decades of experience in the field of livestock nutrition and dedicated quality control laboratory.

Conducts Overall VITAMIN – MINERAL PREMIXES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Vitamin & Mineral Combinations, Vitamins, Minerals)

By Application (Feed, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care),

By Form (Powder Form and Liquid Form),

By Functionality (Bone Health, Skin Health, Energy, Immunity, Digestion and Others),

By Brand (Nutrivan, Sternvit, Fortitech, Superblend, Vitaboost10, Anavite, Quali, Vitamix)

The VITAMIN – MINERAL PREMIXES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Vitamin – Mineral Premixes report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Segments

Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2019 – 2016

Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Drivers and Restraints

One of the important factors in Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Growth in compound feed consumption

Customizability and specificity to individual customer requirements

Convenience in usage as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Vitamin – Mineral Premixes market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Vitamin – Mineral Premixes market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Revenue by Countries

10 South America Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Vitamin – Mineral Premixes by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

