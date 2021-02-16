Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Growth and Forecast To 2025: Leading Players Solid Iris Technologies, Solid Angle S.L., Chaos Group, Act-3D B.V., Dassault Systems

The global visualization & 3D rendering software market is anticipated accounted to US$1,321 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$5,978.2 Mn by 2025.

Visualization and 3D rendering software are experiencing high adoption trends among various industry verticals, as it provides users ability to create a fast realistic picture, the design of prototypes and offer users with the complete visualization of space for presentation and complete understanding before building anything. It helps companies to optimize their available space, resources and helps companies to proactively avoid errors and in ensuring better designing before building real products. Visualization and 3D rendering software solutions work as effective marketing tools for enterprises as it helps them to create a better visualization of available space for client presentation and other activities.

The increase in the need for cost-effective technologies has revved up the adoption of visualization and 3D rendering software market. This software aids in the product designing, real-time marketing, and training apart from multiple other capabilities.

The global manufacturing industry is rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing to adopt manufacturing plants in their localities. The expansion in the manufacturing industry is further highly driven by economic growth worldwide. Also, the industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory. This technological revolution in the factories has been encouraging the manufacturing industries to further invest in emerging technologies in order to enhance their productivity and production cycle. Thus, the rapid expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to drive the demand for prototyping and use of 3D technologies worldwide.

The availability of appropriate infrastructure and 3D content play a pivotal role in market development. Further, the strong wireless connectivity in several regions is facilitating the pervasive growth of visualization and 3D rendering software market.

Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other players in the visualization & 3D rendering software market to maintain their position in the market and provide efficient solutions to its customers. Major manufacturers are based out in North America and Europe region. However, the visualization & 3D rendering software market is penetrating at a high growth rate in APAC and MEA region in especially in countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market is segmented based on application, deployment, end user and geography. The global visualization and 3D software market have been segmented on the basis of applications into training simulation, marketing & advertisement, video games, product visualization, and architectural visualization. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Further, media & entertainment, architecture, construction & building, design & engineering, healthcare, and others are the end users analyzed. The market is categorized on basis of five strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America.

The top companies operating in the visualization & 3D rendering software market include Solid Iris Technologies, Solid Angle S.L., Chaos Group, Act-3D B.V., Dassault Systems, Autodesk Inc., Otoy, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Next Limit Technologies, and Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. include among others. Various other companies operating in the visualization & 3D rendering software market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the visualization & 3D rendering software market to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

GLOBAL VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Training Simulation

Marketing & Advertisement

Video Games

Product Visualization

Architectural Visualization

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Media & Entertainment

Architecture

Construction & Building

Design & Engineering

Healthcare

Others

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the visualization & 3D rendering software market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering in developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to segmentations like application, deployment type, and end user.

