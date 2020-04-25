Visual Effects Services Market 2019 Business Scenario – Industrial Light and Magic, The Mill, Weta Digital, Moving Picture Company (MPC), DNEG, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Cinesite, Digital Domain

In 2018, the global Visual Effects Services market size was 3060 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

The Visual Effects Services Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Visual effects (abbreviated VFX) is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in film making. The entire Visual Effects Services market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for film and television production, Visual Effects Services will gain growing industry influence. Tax policies in different countries are one of the main reasons currently affecting the development of Visual Effects Services companies. The implementation of the tax subsidy policy has led major Visual Effects Services companies to migrate around the world to find the lowest combination of labor costs and tax costs. Many Visual Effects Services employees in Hollywood in the United States held demonstrations to protest against the tax subsidy policy for the film and television technology industry – because this made their original advantages disappear and forced them to follow the company’s migration in various tax incentive countries.

The influx of technical talent and the huge demand in the domestic market have stimulated the demand for Visual Effects Services in many developing countries. The industry is expected to have greater development in China and India in the next few years. The United States still plays a leading role in the industry of Visual Effects Services, but with the merger, development and growth of Visual Effects Services companies in various regions, the world pattern will change accordingly.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Visual Effects Services Market: Industrial Light and Magic, The Mill, Weta Digital, Moving Picture Company (MPC), DNEG, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Cinesite, Digital Domain, Deluxe Entertainment, Framestore, Animal Logic, Pixomondo, Digital Idea, Tippett Studio and other.

On the basis of Types, the market is segmented into

Special Effects

Digital Effects

On the basis of Applications, the market is segmented into

Television

Film

Video Game

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Visual Effects Services market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Visual Effects Services Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019–2025.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

