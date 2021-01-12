Vision Positioning System Market In Deep Analysis, Expert Reviews and Precise Outlook 2026

Global Vision Positioning System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market definition-:Vision positioning system is a location identifying system where different sensors, cameras and technologies combine to identify the objects in the environment even in secluded locations, where GPS might not be as accurate. These sensors, cameras combine to formulate the information regarding the surroundings which is interpreted by the system and an accurate location is formulated. This system helps in easier navigation, and provides information regarding the afar objects.

Major competitors in the Vision Positioning System market-:

The top Vision Positioning System market players are- ABB; ADTECH (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Quest Solution Inc.; Pepperl+Fuchs; Cognex Corporation; Parrot Drones SAS; FANUC CORPORATION; Senion; SICK AG; Seegrid Corporation; DJI; infsoft GmbH; LOCATA CORPORATION PTY. LIMITED.; Navigine; HTS; Scape Technologies Ltd; OMRON Corporation and Maxar Technologies Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Vision Positioning System market-:

By Component Sensors Camera Systems Markers Others

By Location Indoor Positioning System Outdoor Positioning System

By Type 1D 2D 3D

By Solution Navigation Analytics Tracking Industrial Solutions Others

By Platform Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Robotics Space Vehicle Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Others

By Application Commercial Application Defense Application

By End-User Retail Healthcare Industrial Transportation & Logistics Hospitality Aerospace & Defense Automotive Electrical & Electronics Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)



Market Drivers:

Rapid adoption of automated systems and industrial automation amid growth of Industry 4.0

Increasing levels of usage of robotic systems in commercial and aerospace & defense industries expected to drives the growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations and compliances regarding the usage of drones from the various authorities of different regions; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding malfunctioning of systems such as cameras, sensors is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Scape Technologies Ltd announced they had raised USD 8 million seed investment for the development of their visual positioning system which is able to provide centimetre-accurate locations for cities. Their VPS (visual positioning system) will be able to differentiate between the objects of the environment

In October 2018, Quest Solution Inc. announced that they had acquired HTS Imaging Processing, Inc. This acquisition will help Quest Solution Inc. in providing automated logistics monitoring systems helping in creating of AI-powered patterns recognition in the environment

Competitive Analysis

Global vision positioning system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vision positioning system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

