Vision Guided Robotics Software Market is estimated to reach US$ 4,094.1 Mn by 2027 – ABB, Fanuc, Robotic Vision Technologies (RVT), LLC, iRobot

Latest market study on “Vision Guided Robotics Software Market to 2027 by Robot Type (Mobile Robot, and Fixed Robot), Technology (2D Vision Guided, and 3D Vision Guided), Application (Arc Welding, Assembly, Cutting, Palletizing & Machine Tending, Navigation, Random Bin Picking, Collaborative Robots, and Others), and Vertical (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the vision guided robotics software market is estimated to reach US$ 4,094.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,148.9 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The vision guided robotics software experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for vision guided robotics software consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced VGR solutions to the supply chain service providers. Growing emphasis towards optimizing operational efficiency through adoption of automation solutions and industrial robots have gained significant traction among various industry verticals. This has attributed in automation of various repetitive and mundane tasks such as packaging, picking & placing, loading & unloading and palletizing among other tasks to be replaced with highly efficient robotic solutions. Moreover, the continuous improvement and development of machine vision capabilities through advancement in artificial intelligence and pattern recognition by various robotics companies and research group is anticipated to have profound influence over the vision guided robotics software market. APAC region presents a huge opportunity in the field of vision guided robotics software to automate the work. Few companies have already set up the vision and strategy for the implementation of these software in robots in the next coming years; whereas, many enterprises still in the phase of planning to adopt fully automated operations. Several end user industries are turning for vision guided robotics software based on AI and machine learning as well as big data analytics to gain deeper insights about their customers, automate the work, and increase efficiency as well as precision in the work. Government as well as private sectors, both plays an important role in the development of vision guided robotics software across region. The advancement in technology is growing at a greater pace. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, China is considered as one of the largest country in terms of robot density. The robot density in the automotive industry in China has increased significantly since last decade and has surpassed US and Germany. Also, many of the countries in the region are the manufacturing hub, which increases the number of companies expanding to the region, which leads to new manufacturing plants and factories, which cause demand for automations leading to high installation of robots. Owing to these reasons, the number of robots installed in these regions are continuously increasing, making it a dominant market

The global market for vision guided robotics software market is segmented on various parameters such as robot type, technology, application, end user, and geography. Based on robot type, fixed robot type segment dominate the vision guided robotics software market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of technology, 3D vision guided technology segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The vision guided robotics software market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction. The major companies offering vision guided robotics software to different industries include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Robotic Vision Technologies (RVT), LLC, iRobot Corporation, Pick-it N.V., Recognition Robotics Inc., Vision Nerf S.A., Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., and KUKA Robot Group among others. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which is facilitating the vision guided robotics software market to propel over the years.

The report segments the global vision guided robotics software market as follows:

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Robot Type

Fixed Robot

Mobile Robot

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided



Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC)

South Korea

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of MEA

