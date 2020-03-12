Vision Care Market Size,Forecast 2025 Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities with Top Application Such as Desktops and Mobiles

Vision Care Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Vision Care industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Vision Care manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Vision Care market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Vision Care Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Vision Care industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Vision Care industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Vision Care industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vision Care Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Vision Care are included:

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Rx-Lenses

Frames

Contact Lenses

Non Rx Sunglasses

Reading Glasses

Contact Lens Solutions

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Clinics

Hospitals

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Rx-lenses and Frames segments are expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period

In terms of revenue share, the Rx-lenses product type segment dominated the North America vision care market in 2016 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The Rx-lenses segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 18.6 Bn by 2016 end. The Contact Lenses and Frames segments are expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value in the North America vision care market over the forecast period.

Retail stores and E-commerce segments are anticipated to be valued at US$ 23.6 Bn and US$ 4.8 Bn respectively by 2016 end

Currently, the Retail segment accounts for a relatively higher revenue share, followed by the E-commerce segment. In terms of revenue share, the Retail segment dominated the North America vision care market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering a higher CAGR as compared to the E-commerce segment. The E-commerce segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value in the North America vision care market over the forecast period. The Clinics segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 7.3 Bn by 2016 end.

Both U.S. and Canada are expected to register a strong growth in the North America vision care market

In terms of value, U.S. is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Canada is also expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the North America vision care market, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Key market players are consolidating their position in the market through mergers and acquisitions

Key players in the North America vision care market are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Novartis AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., SynergEyes Inc., Luxottica, Essilor International, and ZEISS International. Major players in the market are increasingly entering into mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio, leverage market opportunities, and increase consumer base.

