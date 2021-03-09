Virtual Router Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players (Huawei Technologies Co., IBM Corporation, Nokia et al.)

The Global Virtual Router Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.6% by 2025. Virtual Routers help reduce an organization’s expenditure, thereby driving the demand for global Virtual Router market.

Virtual routers are easy to use and can be connected to any device which is Wi-Fi enabled. Connections made through virtual routers are secured with a wireless encryption. Moreover, increased need for mobility as well as for network function virtualization have further led to an increased adoption of virtual router globally.

North America is expected to dominate the virtual router market, due to rapid adoption of virtual routers to optimize network infrastructure of organizations.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Virtual Router Market are –

• elefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• IBM Corporation

• Nokia

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Juniper Networks Inc

• ……

Global Virtual Router Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

