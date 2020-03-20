Virtual Reality Software and Services Industry 2020: Business Growth And Leading Players Google Inc., Facebook, Microsoft Corporation, Zappar, Pixar

The Business Research Company’s Virtual Reality Software and Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The virtual reality software and services market consists of the sale of virtual reality software which is used to create an artificial simulated environment. Some examples of products and services in this market include Google VR services and 3D Modelling Software’s like AutoCAD, Zbrush and 3DS Max.

Growth in the gaming industry is driving the virtual reality software and services inudstry. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Gaming companies are increasingly using VR technology for a more immersive and realistic experience for gamers. Therefore, to improve and enhance the entire gaming experience, companies are redesigning consoles to include technology that enables the gamer to get a 360-degree view. For example, South Korean company, Minkonet uses a software called swing360 in their video games, the software enables the gamer to control the point of view in the video game. This expansion of gaming industry is increasing the demand for VR software and services, thus driving the market.

Virtual Reality Software and Services Market Segmentation

Virtual Reality Software and Services Market By Deployment:

On-Premise Cloud

Virtual Reality Software and Services Market By Application:

Entertainment Gaming Tourism Hospitals Others

Virtual Reality Software and Services Market By Type:

3D Modelling Software 360 degree Custom VR Software Real Time Simulation Software

Some of the major key players involved in the Virtual Reality Software and Services Market are

Google Inc.

Facebook

Microsoft Corporation

Zappar

Pixar

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the virtual reality software and services market in 2018.

