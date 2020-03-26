Virtual Reality Devices Industry 2020: Leading Players Google, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Oculus VR LLC, Marxent Labs

The Business Research Company’s Virtual Reality Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Virtual Reality Devices Industry consists of sales of virtual reality devices and related services. The VR devices use advanced computer technology called virtual reality to create a simulated environment. The VR devices such as head mounted display (HMD) devices , Gesture Tracking devices(GTD) , Projectors and display walls (PDW) enable the users to get immersed in a real environment and interact with 3D worlds. Some of the virtual relaity devices include Oculus Rift – VR headset, HTC Vive – VR,Sony – PSVR, Samsung Gear VR – mobile VR headset with controller, and Google Cardboard – mobile VR headset by Google.

Rising demand for virtual reality devices in changing the traditional way of imparting safety trainings to employees is expected to drive the virtual reality devices market. Virtual Reality provides an effective and safe training environment for the employees in an organization. Traditional training method fail to recreate real time crisis scenarios while VR trainings create the real time crisis scenarios which helps a person to respond in a similar way to that of real time situations, thus providing effective and safe training to staff. It has resulted in fewer mistakes and better information recall than traditional trainings. For example, Ford uses virtual reality which simulates real-life situations to train its staff in a more receptive and effective way than training theoretically.

Virtual Reality Devices Market Segmentation

Virtual Reality Devices Market, By Type:

Hand Held Devices

Head Mounted Devices

Gesture Controlled Devices

Others

Virtual Reality Devices Market By Application:

Medical & Healthcare

Education

Commerce

Advertising & Marketing

Energy & Utilities

Entertainment & Gaming

Designing & Engineering

Logistics

Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2579&type=smp

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Virtual Reality Devices Market Characteristics Virtual Reality Devices Market Size And Growth Virtual Reality Devices Market Segmentation Virtual Reality Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Virtual Reality Devices Market China Virtual Reality Devices Market

……

Virtual Reality Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Virtual Reality Devices Market Virtual Reality Devices Market Trends And Strategies Virtual Reality Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2579

Some of the major key players involved in the Virtual Reality Devices Market are

Google

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Oculus VR LLC

Marxent Labs

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/