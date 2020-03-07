Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2026

In 2029, the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Competitive Dynamics

Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks and ng4T GmbH are some of the major players operating within the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. Various players are rapidly deploying virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) to improve the network architecture and meet the growing customer demands for high speed data. Also, market players are establishing partnerships to deploy vEPC on large scale across the world in order to assist the telecom operators to cope with the traffic growth in an economical way.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Component Solution Services Maintenance Installation Consulting Others

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Deployment Cloud On-Premise

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By End User Telecom Operators Enterprises

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Application LTE IoT & M2M Volte & VoWiFi BWA MPN & MVNO

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Region North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



