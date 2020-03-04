Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Growth, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Viral Vector Manufacturing Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

the characteristics of viral vectors such as non-pathogenic nature and capability of expressing therapeutic genes efficiently fuels the development of the viral vector manufacturing market.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is valued at USD XXX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Gene therapy is one of the favored treatment alternatives for most chronic diseases, comprising insertion of an operational copy of a gene into a faulty cell. Viral vector techniques are employed in effectual transfer of therapeutic gene into the desired cells. Viral vectors employed in gene therapy comprise adenoviral vectors, retroviral vectors, and adeno-associated viral vectors.

The global viral vector manufacturing market has been divided into disease, type, end-user, and application. The market, by type, has been divided into adeno-associated viral vectors, adenoviral vectors, retroviral vectors, and other viral vectors. The market, by retroviral vectors, has been further divided into gamma-retroviral vectors and lentiviral vectors. The market, by disease, has been divided into infectious diseases, genetic disorders, cancer, and others. The market, by application, has been divided into vaccinology and gene therapy. The market, by end-user, has been divided into research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The market has been divided, by region, into the Europe, Americas, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The American viral vector manufacturing market has further been divided into South America and North America, with the market in North America segmented into Canada and the US.

Key Players in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report

The major players included in the global viral vector manufacturing market forecast are Sanofi, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Oxford BioMedica, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, uniQure N.V., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Brammer Bio, FinVector Vision Therapies, Cobra Biologics, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., and REGENXBIO Inc.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Retroviral Vectors

Adenoviral Vectors

Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

Other

By Disease

Cancers

Genetic Disorders

Infectious diseases

Other

By Application

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Increase In Number Of Clinical Tests Predicted To Power The Development Of The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Various factors such as increase in number of clinical tests, rise in the number of gene therapy candidates, and increasing necessity for an effective mode of disease cure are predicted to power the development of the market. In addition to this, the characteristics of viral vectors such as non-pathogenic nature and capability of expressing therapeutic genes efficiently fuels the development of the market. In addition to this, several firms comprised in the growth of viral agent-based goods often seek support in terms of tactical acquisitions and collaborations with contract service suppliers to offer a clinical grade product. This is majorly owing to the complexity and restricted availability of platform and techs employed for vector production, designing, release testing, and packaging. For instance, Merck in December 2017 declared a commercial supply deal to make viral vectors for Bluebird Bio, Inc. for its employment in possibly transformative gene treatments. This decision will emphasize the life science business of Merck as a top contract making agency and commercial supplier of viral vectors for gene treatment.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Americas Is Predicted To Lead The Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Regionally, the Americas is predicted to lead the global viral vector manufacturing market due to rising occurrence of chronic and autoimmune diseases and a well-developed healthcare industry. As per a study posted by PFCD (Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease) in 2016, 191 million individuals in America had minimum 1 chronic disease, whereas 75 million had more than 2 chronic diseases in 2015.

