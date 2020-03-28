Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2024

“

Global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market – A brief by Fact.MR

The business report on the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Dinp Non-phthalate Plasticizer Is Expected to Gain Traction in the Market

The increase in the permissible limits of DINP by REACH in flooring products will help in strengthening the demand of phthalate plasticizers in the flooring industry. DINP remained the preferred choice because of its low costs, low toxicity and high functional efficiencies in comparison to other phthalate plasticizers.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Remain Competitive

Tier 1 companies in the vinyl flooring plasticizers are fiercely competing for gaining higher shares by expanding their product portfolio. Global players like BASF, ExxonMobil and Evonik strategized on creating non-phthalate plasticizers and bolstering their sales in the emerging markets with the help of joint ventures and acquisitions of small and medium enterprises in these regions. On the other hand, regional players like Nan Ya Plastics, Shandong Qilu, LG Chem and others are focused on increasing their production capacities in order to fulfill the rising demand of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the emerging markets owing to the rising commercial sector in these regions. However, stringent regulations on the use of phthalates along with the rising demand of linoleum and hardwood flooring will hinder the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the future. More than 60% of these companies rely on backward integration. The companies listed above are the major manufacturers of linear alcohols, which is an essential raw material used in making vinyl flooring plasticizers to strengthen their supply chain and reduce the overall product cost.

Crucial findings of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market?

The Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

