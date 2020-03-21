Vinaigrette Dressings Market 2017- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025

Market Introduction:

Salad dressings have a long and vast history. Vinaigrette dressing is a type of salad dressing which is made up of vinegar and oil. It was first used by Babylonians dating back as far as 2000 years ago. One part of vinegar is added with three parts of oil and mixed together and some salt and pepper is used as seasoning. Generally, olive oil is used for producing vinaigrette dressings. Various kinds of vinaigrette dressings are available in the market along with basic vinaigrette, such as mustard, herbs, Italian and others. They are served with salads of different kinds as condiment to provide flavor. Apart from just adding oil, vinegar and seasonings, one can add some spices to vinaigrette dressings to enhance taste.

Market Segmentation:

Vinaigrette dressings market has been segmented on the basis of type, nature, packaging, oil used, end use, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into basic vinaigrette, mustard vinaigrette, Italian vinaigrette, herbed vinaigrette and others. Generally, basic vinaigrette is used by consumers. On the basis of nature, the market has been segmented into organic and inorganic vinaigrette dressings. On the basis of packaging, the market has been segmented into retail packaging and bulk packaging. Retail packaging includes bottles which is purchased for household purposes, whereas bulk packaging is purchased by hotels and restaurants. On the basis of oil used, the vinaigrette dressings market has been segmented into olive oil, soya-bean oil, corn oil and blends. Other types depends on consumer’s choice. On the basis of end use, the vinaigrette dressings market has been segmented into household and HoReCa. On the basis of distribution channel, the vinaigrette dressings market has been segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores and online platforms. It is expected that hypermarkets and supermarkets will hold relatively higher value share in Vinaigrette dressings market as compared to other distribution channel.

Market Regional Outlook:

A regional segmentation for the market of vinaigrette dressing is divided into five different regions, namely, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Europe is expected to drive the global vinaigrette market during the forecast period due to higher consumption of dressings in the region. The North America and Latin America regions are expected to witness lucrative growth in the vinaigrette dressings market due to increase in assortment of flavored dressings. Asia Pacific is expected to witness average growth in the vinaigrette market due to low consumer preference. MEA is expected to witness sluggish growth in the vinaigrette market during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The growing preference for salads and salad dressings among the consumers is expected to drive the global vinaigrette dressings market during the next decade. The factor which drives the global vinaigrette market is availability of various flavors in the market such as basic vinaigrette, mustard vinaigrette, Italian vinaigrette and others. Also, the manufacturing of vinaigrette dressings is easy as compared to some other dressings. This factor is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The vinaigrette dressing demand is increasing owing to growing number of hotels and restaurants across the globe. The availability of organic vinaigrette dressings in the market is expected to boost the global market during the forecast period. The factor which might hamper the growth of global vinaigrette dressings market over the forecast period is availability of different dressings in the market.

Market Key Players:

Few of the key market players operating in the global vinaigrette dressings market are Ken’s Foods, Inc., Kraft Foods, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Golding Farms Foods, Inc., Aldi US, Hiltfields Ltd., Little Doone Foods, The Condiment Company, The HV Food Products Company, Newman’s Own, AAK Foodservice and others.