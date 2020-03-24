Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market by Product Type, Material, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the Vietnam menstrual cups market was valued at $1.521 million, and is projected to reach $2.264 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for around two-thirds of the total market share in 2018.

Get Sample Copy Of The [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13217

Menstrual cups are used during menstruation to collect menstrual fluid. They differ from sanitary napkins and tampons as these cups collect menstrual blood instead of absorbing it. There are two types of menstrual cups such as disposable and reusable. The reusable cups can be used for up to five years or more. This reduces their long-term cost than that of disposable tampons or pads, though the initial cost is higher. Menstrual cups are also promoted as more practical and eco-friendlier than pads and tampons. Furthermore, the reusable menstrual cups are greatly decreasing the amount of waste generated from menstrual cycles.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13217

Vietnam menstrual cups market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in awareness among the population about the available options during menstruation. Huge number of awareness campaigns conducted by women communities, educational institutes, and non-profit organizations also boost the growth of the market. In addition, rise in women populace coupled with high costs of sanitary pads and tampons further fuels the market growth. However, additional substitutes as well as high cost of menstrual cups coupled with cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of these sanitary protections are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness about eco-friendly and safety sanitary protections is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the menstrual cup manufacturers in Vietnam in the near future.

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment was the highest contributor to the Vietnam menstrual cups market, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly goods and rising awareness about menstrual care product options. In addition, presence of the major products from the key players in the country further boosts the market growth.

Based on material, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is recyclable, which renders menstrual cups to be environment-friendly.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the Vietnam menstrual cups market, namely Anigan, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, Jaguara, s.r.o., Lingroup Co., Ltd. (Lintimate), Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, OVA Vietnam Company Limited, Sterne (Si-Line), and YUUKI Company s.r.o. and others.

Key Findings of the Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market :

Based on material, the medical grade silicones segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future.

By distribution channel, the pharmacies/retail stores segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.