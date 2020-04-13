Video Surveillance Storage Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges



Complete study of the global Video Surveillance Storage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Video Surveillance Storage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Video Surveillance Storage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Video Surveillance Storage market include _Dell EMC Corporation (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Hewlett-Packard Company (US), Seagate Technology (US), Quantum Corporation (US), Avigilon Corporation (CA), Cisco (US), Buffalo Americas (US), Huawei Technologies (CN), NetApp (US)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Video Surveillance Storage industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Video Surveillance Storage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Video Surveillance Storage industry.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segment By Type:

Direct Attached Storage, Network Attached Storage, Storage Area Network

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segment By Application:

Government & Transportation, Retail, Enterprise & Data Centers, Residential, Healthcare & Hospitality, BFSI, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Video Surveillance Storage industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Video Surveillance Storage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Video Surveillance Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Video Surveillance Storage market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Video Surveillance Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Video Surveillance Storage market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Surveillance Storage

1.2 Video Surveillance Storage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Direct Attached Storage

1.2.3 Network Attached Storage

1.2.4 Storage Area Network

1.3 Video Surveillance Storage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Government & Transportation

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Enterprise & Data Centers

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Healthcare & Hospitality

1.3.7 BFSI

1.3.8 Other

1.3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size

1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Video Surveillance Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Video Surveillance Storage Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Video Surveillance Storage Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Video Surveillance Storage Production

3.4.1 North America Video Surveillance Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Video Surveillance Storage Production

3.5.1 Europe Video Surveillance Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Video Surveillance Storage Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Video Surveillance Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Video Surveillance Storage Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Video Surveillance Storage Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Video Surveillance Storage Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Video Surveillance Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Video Surveillance Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Video Surveillance Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Video Surveillance Storage Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Video Surveillance Storage Business

7.1 Dell EMC Corporation (US)

7.1.1 Dell EMC Corporation (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Dell EMC Corporation (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Western Digital Corporation (US)

7.2.1 Western Digital Corporation (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Western Digital Corporation (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hewlett-Packard Company (US)

7.3.1 Hewlett-Packard Company (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hewlett-Packard Company (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Seagate Technology (US)

7.4.1 Seagate Technology (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Seagate Technology (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Quantum Corporation (US)

7.5.1 Quantum Corporation (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Quantum Corporation (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Avigilon Corporation (CA)

7.6.1 Avigilon Corporation (CA) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Avigilon Corporation (CA) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cisco (US)

7.7.1 Cisco (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cisco (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Buffalo Americas (US)

7.8.1 Buffalo Americas (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Buffalo Americas (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huawei Technologies (CN)

7.9.1 Huawei Technologies (CN) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huawei Technologies (CN) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NetApp (US)

7.10.1 NetApp (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Video Surveillance Storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NetApp (US) Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Video Surveillance Storage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Video Surveillance Storage Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Video Surveillance Storage

8.4 Video Surveillance Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Video Surveillance Storage Distributors List

9.3 Video Surveillance Storage Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Forecast

11.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Video Surveillance Storage Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Video Surveillance Storage Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

