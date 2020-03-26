Video Surveillance Market Growth Trends, Demand & Supply, Sales Revenue, Top Major Key Players, Advance Technology by 2025

Video Surveillance Market Overview:

The global video surveillance market accounted for US$ 18.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025, to account for US$ 43.8 Bn by 2025.

In our study, we have segmented the video surveillance market by platform, industries and services. The platform segment includes hardware and software. The various industries considered in the research study includes commercial, industrial, infrastructure, residential and institutional sectors. There are various types of services offered to the end users by the manufacturers as well as outsourced companies such as hosted video surveillance services, managed video surveillance services and hybrid video surveillance services.

The global video surveillance market is experiencing a steep rise in the present scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years. The market for video surveillance consists of well-established players and tier 2 and tier 3 companies across the globe, which invests substantial amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to the security teams. Some of the major software companies are also working together to offer the customers with advanced software and analytical tools.

Video Surveillance Market Key Players:

The top 10 players operating in the market for video surveillance across the globe include Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Pelco Corporation (Schneider Electric) (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), IndigoVision Group Plc. (UK), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden) among others. Many other companies are investing in video surveillance market owing to the potential improvements related to accuracy, and operational efficiency.

Video Surveillance Rising Demand for High Bandwidth to Transfer Data

As the adoption of number of video surveillance systems is increasing rapidly in the developed as well as developing economies across the globe, the demand for high bandwidth is also growing simultaneously. The development of surveillance technologies such as high end camera technology, incorporation of Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT), and improved tilt, pan and zoom capabilities often surpass capabilities of infrastructure and cause network overload. These networks exhibit exponential demand for higher bandwidth in order to transfer huge amount of data or information. This factor has resulted in significant investments from the video surveillance market players as well as software companies to increase the desirable bandwidth for respective infrastructure.

The video surveillance systems are being installed in every industry with modern technologies, demanding for more data transfer. Owing to this fact, the software companies and video surveillance market participants are enhancing the data transfer capabilities with increasing the bandwidth over wireless connectivity and P2P connectivity.

Video Surveillance Market Segmented:

The global video surveillance market has been segmented, based on different parameters such as platform, industries, services and geography. Based on platform, the market for video surveillance is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware platform is sub segmented as cameras, monitor, storage device and others. On basis of different industries, the video surveillance market is categorized as commercial, residential, industrial, infrastructural and institutional. The different types of services offered by the companies operating in the field of video surveillance includes hosted service, managed service and hybrid service. The market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of five strategic regions worldwide as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Video Surveillance Market Strategic Insights:

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in video surveillance market landscape are listed below:

2017: Axis Communication collaborated with EFG Group (Switzerland), an electrical wholesaler. With this collaboration Axis Communication will reach out the audiences via dedicated sales channels. The main focus is to serve the security solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises.

2017: FLIR announced the acquisition of DVTEL, Inc. (US), this acquisition will enables FLIR’s visible and thermal cameras, to become an end to end provider of security system by serving its services to small and medium business, consumers, infrastructure-level and enterprise markets.

2017: Panasonic to expand its foothold in India by providing consumer products to its Indian customers. The company is mainly focusing on providing solutions such as high definition video conferencing, display panels, rugged notebook & notepads – Toughbooks & Toughpad, PBX, security & surveillance, projectors and document solutions.

