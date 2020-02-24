Video Surveillance Market 2019: Global Industry Top Key Players: Avigilon, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Hikvision, Honeywell Security and Fire

According to Research for Markets, recently published detailed market research information on the Video Surveillance across the global, regional, top key manufacturer and country level. The report provides detailed segmentation, key companies and competitive landscape and growth prospects of Video Surveillance Market from view of manufacturers, key Regions, with production, consumption, and revenue.

The Global Video Surveillance market is accounted for $19.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $63.2 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.3%. Increasing crime rates, growing smart phone applications, and compatibility with existing networks are the factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, rising security concerns in all regions, advanced high power embedded processor for real-time monitoring are some of the other factors fuelling the market growth of video surveillance. However, growing privacy fear, demand for higher bandwidth, and system vulnerable to hackers are hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players in global video surveillance market include Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Incorporation, Flir Systems Incorporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited, Honeywell Security Group, Infinova Corporation, Nice Systems, Limited, Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd., Pelco By Schneider Electric, Samsung Techwin Company Limited, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company Limited, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Mobotix AG, Geovision, Inc., and Genetec, Inc.

IP-based video surveillance is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for surveillance cameras. Hardware segment dominated the video surveillance market with more than 85% of share among the global market. Cameras held the major share in hardware video surveillance market. Functional competences, standard based open architecture, and reduced cost of ownership are the factors fuelling the hardware market growth.

North America is the leading video surveillance market, accounting for more than 32% of the share. U.S. commanded the largest share in the North American region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate due to growing demand for smart imaging of everything and rapid growth in GDP.

Surveillance Types Covered:

IP Video Surveillance

Analog Video Surveillance

Biometrics Surveillance Systems

Components Covered:

Hardware

Services

Software

Applications Covered:

Industrial

Residential

Defense

Commercial

Institutional

Infrastructure

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

