Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2027

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in the development of video surveillance and VSaaS. The major business strategies adopted by these players, their market positioning, and their recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players in the video surveillance and VSaaS market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Agent Video Intelligence, Geovision, Inc., Genetec, Inc., Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., and Pelco, Inc.

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented as below:

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Type

Analog Video Surveillance and VSaaS

IP-based Video Surveillance and VSaaS

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Component

Video Surveillance Hardware Cameras By Technology Analog IP-Based By Power Source Wired Non-Wired Battery Solar Powered Others Recorders and Storage Encoders Monitors Video Surveillance Software Video Analytics Video Management Software (VMS) Video Surveillance as a Services (VSaaS) Hosted service Managed service Hybrid service



Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By End-use Industry

Residential

Retail

Business Organizations

Transportation

Government Buildings

Hospitality

Industrial

Stadiums

Healthcare Organizations

Others (Educational Institutions and Religious Buildings)

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe UK France Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australasia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



