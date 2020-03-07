Video Streaming Market 2020 Strategic Assessment- Amazon Web Series, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netflix

The global video streaming market is projected to reach USD 687.2 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand of video streaming on mobile devices, rising internet penetration across the world, and increasing the growth of video streaming services in the developing economies, propelling the growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Global Video Streaming Market: Amazon Web Series, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Inc., Tencent, iQIYI, Inc. Others

Market Segmentation by Types:

Live Video Streaming

Non-linear Video Streaming

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Research Methodology:

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in video streaming market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards increasing adoption for streaming services by households in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in this market. Large social media companies like Twitter Inc. are capitalizing on the increasing popularity of this system..

Market Dynamics: Trends

Continuous upgradation in the technology and emergence of social media sites are the key trends identified in the global video streaming market. Social media networks are gaining huge momentum owing to the extensive adoption of video content. It has been observed that Facebook is excessively displaying a large number of videos to the viewers since the company focuses upon laying extensive effort in attracting the users to browse more and more videos.

Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of video-as-a-service (VaaS) in companies due to low total ownership cost and extensive requirement for transcoding in order to deliver videos to large number of users are the major factors driving the growth of the global video streaming market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for online video along with extensive demand for on-demand streaming and excessive utilization of videos in corporate training are other factors pertaining towards the growth of the video streaming market across the globe. VaaS is a visual communication system that comprises of a high capacity low latency connection and this system includes set up, installation and a wide range of support services.

This system enables the enterprises to provide their users with high definition video conferencing tools from completely immersive to desk-based, room-based and PC clients. This system is helping the business enterprises to develop virtual receptionists in order to greet people at the time of joining meetings and further act as a technical expert to support team and ensure smooth functioning of the meeting. Thus, VaaS is ensuring smooth and efficient administration of business processes which in turn is significantly contributing towards the growth of the video streaming market across the globe.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Video Streaming Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

