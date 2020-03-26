Video on Demand (VOD) Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Top Key Players (Amazon, Apple, CinemaNow, Comcast, Crackle, DirecTV, Dish TV, Google, Hulu, Indieflix, Netflix, Sky, SnagFilms, TalkTalk TV, Time Warner, etc.) | Forecast Report to 2025

Video on Demand (VOD) Market studies enable users to watch long-form content on-demand, as opposed to being received through traditional live linear programming. This market insight examines trends driving global VOD growth. VOD can be received as part of cable, satellite, IPTV subscription, or via the Internet through an online video service provider.

This report studies the Video on Demand (VOD) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Video on Demand (VOD) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Major forces driving this market are reaching audiences on any device, delivering best possible viewer experience, enabling time-shifting view, and unmatched scalability. VOD solutions helps the viewers to reach any connected device, offering a key competitive advantage in terms of consumer reach despite of various challenges involved such as diversified bit rates, operating systems, digital rights management (DRM) and multiple screen formats.

As customers want to acquire large number of programs, they demand for high quality videos and this is where an emergence of OTT and IPTV occur. Therefore, TV no longer considers itself a push industry, because viewers are now pulling the content they require. As the TV experience is changing rapidly from a traditional linear TV, OTT viewers are surpassing IPTV viewers. The VOD providers are consolidating their grounds in the highly competitive market through mergers and acquisitions to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility.

Video on Demand (VOD) Industry Segment by Manufacturers – Amazon, Apple, CinemaNow, Comcast, Crackle, DirecTV, Dish TV, Google, Hulu, Indieflix, Netflix, Sky, SnagFilms, TalkTalk TV, Time Warner, Verizon Communications, Virgin Media and Vudu

The global Video on Demand (VOD) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video on Demand (VOD).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Adult, Children/ Animation

• Documentary

• Films & TV Fiction

• Music

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Private

• Commerce

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

