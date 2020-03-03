Video Management Software (VMS)-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market is accounted for $3.82 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% to reach $14.4 billion by 2022. Factors such as increasing penetration of video surveillance, increasing large scale security network, increasing government spending in security sector and large infrastructure are driving the market growth. However, storage of high-resolution videos and recordings and issues related to privacy will hinder the market.
Advanced Video Management solutions segment accounted for largest market share during the forecast period because large numbers of end-users are adopting video surveillance systems. IP-based segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in technology segment. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to development of smart city projects and intelligent transportation systems, especially in China & India.
Some of the key players in global Video Management Software (VMS) market are AxxonSoft, Aimetis Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, Exacq Technologies, Inc, Genetec, Inc, Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD, Honeywell International, Inc, March Networks Corporation, Milestone Systems A/S, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc, Schneider Electric Industries SAS, Surveon Technology, Inc and Verint Systems, Inc.
Technologies Covered:
IP-Based VMS
Analog-Based VMS
Services Covered:
Managed Services
Professional Services
Solutions Covered:
Advanced Video Management
Case Management
Custom Application Management
Data Integration
Intelligent Streaming
Mobile Application
Navigation Management
Security Management
Storage Management
Video Intelligence
Deployments Covered:
On-Premises
Cloud Based
End Users Covered:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Education
Energy and Utilities
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing and Automotive
Media and Entertainment
Real Estate
Retail
Telecom and IT
Tourism and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Military and Defense
Other End Users
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
