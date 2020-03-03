Video Management Software (VMS)-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market is accounted for $3.82 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% to reach $14.4 billion by 2022. Factors such as increasing penetration of video surveillance, increasing large scale security network, increasing government spending in security sector and large infrastructure are driving the market growth. However, storage of high-resolution videos and recordings and issues related to privacy will hinder the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/247069

Advanced Video Management solutions segment accounted for largest market share during the forecast period because large numbers of end-users are adopting video surveillance systems. IP-based segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in technology segment. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to development of smart city projects and intelligent transportation systems, especially in China & India.

Some of the key players in global Video Management Software (VMS) market are AxxonSoft, Aimetis Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, Exacq Technologies, Inc, Genetec, Inc, Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD, Honeywell International, Inc, March Networks Corporation, Milestone Systems A/S, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc, Schneider Electric Industries SAS, Surveon Technology, Inc and Verint Systems, Inc.

Technologies Covered:

IP-Based VMS

Analog-Based VMS

Services Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Solutions Covered:

Advanced Video Management

Case Management

Custom Application Management

Data Integration

Intelligent Streaming

Mobile Application

Navigation Management

Security Management

Storage Management

Video Intelligence

Deployments Covered:

On-Premises

Cloud Based

End Users Covered:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Education

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing and Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Real Estate

Retail

Telecom and IT

Tourism and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Military and Defense

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/video-management-software-vms-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/247069

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/247069

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/247069