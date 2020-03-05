Video Intercom Devices Market 2020 Precise Outlook -Aiphone, Commax, Panasonic, Entryvue, Legrand, Honeywell, TCS

Global Video Intercom Devices Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the Video Intercom Devices market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Video Intercom Devices Market Research Report 2020” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to this study, over the next five years the Video Intercom Devices market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2353.2 million by 2025, from $ 1952.9 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Aiphone, Commax, Panasonic, Entryvue, Legrand, Honeywell, TCS, Fermax, Urmet, Samsung, Leelen Technology, Siedle, WRT Security System, Guangdong Anjubao, Zicom, MOX, Fujiang QSR, Aurine Technology, Comelit, Nippotec, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Video Intercom Devices industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Video Intercom Devices players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

First, for industry structure analysis, the video intercom devices industry is not concentrated. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Asia is the largest production area of video intercom devices, and China and Japan are the main production country of video intercom devices in China. Compared with Japan produced products, video intercom devices produced in China are cheap and large volume

Second, the production of video intercom devices increases from 11.14 Million Units in 2012 to 14.16 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.

Third, China is the largest consumption region of video intercom devices, which occupied 36% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 19.5% and 17% of the global total industry.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of video intercom devices producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global video intercom devices revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of video intercom devices driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Analog Type

IP Type

Market Segmented by Applications:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

