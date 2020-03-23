Video Analytics Market 2020 Industry Growth, Trend, Technology Analysis and Top Key Companies like IntelliVision, Honeywell, IBM, Cisco Systems, Axis Communications, Axis Communications and Forecast 2025

The Global Video Analytics Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025. The market is growing on account of increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and related technologies, such as big data and serverless architecture.

The demand for video analytics is expected to be driven by many factors, such as low costs, flexibility, agility, and security. Video analytics offers accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM) and enhanced operational processes.

Demand for high investments in legacy installations and privacy issues may hinder the Video Analytics market growth. However, disadvantages of manual video analysis, enterprises’ demand for actionable insights from video data, and government investments in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure have resulted in the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the video analytics market during the forecast period.

On-premises deployment mode is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. By using video analytics solutions, enterprises are developing newer and better ways of enhancing the operational benefits, while reducing the costs.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IntelliVision, Honeywell, IBM, Cisco Systems, Axis Communications, Axis Communications and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application & Deployment, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Video Analytics providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Video Analytics Market – Industry Outlook

4 Video Analytics Market Applications Outlook

5 Video Analytics Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Video Analytics Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

