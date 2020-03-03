Vextrader Group Limited on launching the PAMM System to its investor

Vextrader launches the PAMM System, a platform that gives the growing investor segment the opportunity to build long-term portfolios with Vextrader

The PAMM System will be an integral part of the company, offering across markets as the platform is developed with a dedicated focus on flexibility and customisation. Vextrader understands that the investor segment is among the fastest growing. And by leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and access to global capital markets, we can deliver a product perfectly tailored to the investor with a longer investment horizon. For this segment it is paramount to not only diversify across markets and asset classes but to do so at low costs.

What Is a PAMM Account?

Percentage allocation management module, also known as percentage allocation money management or PAMM, is a form of pooled money trading. An investor gets to allocate his or her money in desired proportion to the qualified trader(s)/money manager(s) of his or her choice. These traders/managers may manage multiple forex trading accounts using their own capital and such pooled moneys, with an aim to generate profits.

Company Profile

Vextrader provides superior trading conditions, perfect trading system and advanced trading tools in the financial industry. We have successfully cooperated with talented and experienced groups from all over the world. Today, Vextrader has rapidly grown into a global brand.

Our mission is to keep pace with the global market demand and achieve the investment goals of our clients and investors. Vextrader offers foreign exchange, stock, index, futures, precious metals, commodities and etc. Vextrader Group Limited is regulated and under the supervision of FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada).

Company Philosophy and Customer Care

Vextrader’s goal is to benefit each client by providing them with all the tools and assistance required for success in financial markets. The company’s client service professionals are meticulously trained to deliver the highest level of customer service – more comparable to the worlds of banking and hospitality than of traditional brokers. Account managers are hand-picked to serve individual clients and customized trading packages are available for clients at every level, from novices to professional investors.

Vextrader’s support staff is available by telephone, live chat or e-mail 24/5 to help open accounts and answer questions regarding trading platforms and asset classes. Forex experts staffing the call center have the ability to field questions about the Vextrader’s MT5 trading platform as well as the ability to assist with important tasks such as fund transfers.

Services Available: A Complete Suite of Financial Products

Vextrader has chosen 50 of the most popular currency pairs and commodities like Gold, Crude oil and CFDs. The company serves its clients via the award-winning Meta Trader 5 trading platform and provides up-to-date market analysis for fast trades.

Vextrader offers world-class service fuelled by the founders’ combined expertise, which they gained in the investment banking sector not just on the exclusive trading floors of private banks, but in the online trading world as well. Vextrader has implemented the most advanced and trusted technologies, used by corporate 500 companies, to protect its client’s funds and privacy.

