Veterinary Vaccines-Global Market Outlook 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Veterinary Vaccines market is accounted for $5.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as increasing foodborne and zoonotic diseases, global consumption of meat and milk products, increasing animal bites, increasing husbandry practices and improved veterinary vaccines delivery systems will propel market growth. Intense competition from cheaper generic substitutes, increasing adoption of vegetarian diet and strict regulations for product approval will hinder market growth.

The DNA vaccine amongst product segment is anticipated to show high growth rate during forecast period, due to innovations in vaccination technology. Foot & mouth disease accounted for the highest market share in disease type. A veterinary clinic in distribution channel segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Europe is the leading market for Veterinary Vaccines followed by North America. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest rate.

Some of the key players in global Veterinary Vaccines market are Bayer Healthcare, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim ,Ceva Animal Health, Diamond Animal Healthcare (Heska), Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly), Heska Corporation, Indian Immunological Ltd., Merck Animal Health, Merial Inc. (Sanofi), Vetoquinol, Virbac Ltd. and Zoetis.

Products Covered:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Types Covered:

Companion Animal Diseases

Feline Disease

Canine Vaccines

Poultry Diseases

Avian Influenza

Coccidiosis

Gumboro Disease

Infectious Bronchitis

Marek’s Disease

Mycoplasma

Newcastle Disease

Other Poultry Diseases

Porcine Diseases

Auzeszky\’s Disease

Porcine Circovirus II

Porcine Parvovirus

Porcine Reproductive Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Swine Influenza

Swine Pneumonia

Other Porcine Diseases

Equine Diseases

Equine Encephalomyelitis

Equine Influenza

Equine Rhinopneumonitis

Strangles

Tetanus

Other Equine Diseases

Livestock Diseases

Bovine Disease

Small Ruminant Animal Disease

Aquaculture Diseases

Furunculosis

Pasteurellosis

Vibriosis

Other Aquaculture Diseases

Other Animal Diseases

Distribution Channels Covered:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Retail pharmacies

Veterinary Research institutes

Other Distribution Channels

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

