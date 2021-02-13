Veterinary Vaccines-Global Market Outlook 2022

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Veterinary Vaccines market is accounted for $5.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as increasing foodborne and zoonotic diseases, global consumption of meat and milk products, increasing animal bites, increasing husbandry practices and improved veterinary vaccines delivery systems will propel market growth. Intense competition from cheaper generic substitutes, increasing adoption of vegetarian diet and strict regulations for product approval will hinder market growth.
The DNA vaccine amongst product segment is anticipated to show high growth rate during forecast period, due to innovations in vaccination technology. Foot & mouth disease accounted for the highest market share in disease type. A veterinary clinic in distribution channel segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Europe is the leading market for Veterinary Vaccines followed by North America. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest rate.
Some of the key players in global Veterinary Vaccines market are Bayer Healthcare, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim ,Ceva Animal Health, Diamond Animal Healthcare (Heska), Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly), Heska Corporation, Indian Immunological Ltd., Merck Animal Health, Merial Inc. (Sanofi), Vetoquinol, Virbac Ltd. and Zoetis.
Products Covered:
Attenuated Live Vaccines
Conjugate Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Inactivated Vaccines
Recombinant Vaccines
Subunit Vaccines
Toxoid Vaccines
Disease Types Covered:
Companion Animal Diseases
Feline Disease
Canine Vaccines
Poultry Diseases
Avian Influenza
Coccidiosis
Gumboro Disease
Infectious Bronchitis
Marek’s Disease
Mycoplasma
Newcastle Disease
Other Poultry Diseases
Porcine Diseases
Auzeszky\’s Disease
Porcine Circovirus II
Porcine Parvovirus
Porcine Reproductive Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)
Swine Influenza
Swine Pneumonia
Other Porcine Diseases
Equine Diseases
Equine Encephalomyelitis
Equine Influenza
Equine Rhinopneumonitis
Strangles
Tetanus
Other Equine Diseases
Livestock Diseases
Bovine Disease
Small Ruminant Animal Disease
Aquaculture Diseases
Furunculosis
Pasteurellosis
Vibriosis
Other Aquaculture Diseases
Other Animal Diseases
Distribution Channels Covered:
Veterinary Hospitals
Veterinary Clinics
Retail pharmacies
Veterinary Research institutes
Other Distribution Channels
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
n
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
n
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
n
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
n
5 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Attenuated Live Vaccines
5.3 Conjugate Vaccines
5.4 DNA Vaccines
5.5 Inactivated Vaccines
5.6 Recombinant Vaccines
5.7 Subunit Vaccines
5.8 Toxoid Vaccines
n
6 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Disease Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Companion Animal Diseases
6.2.1 Feline Disease
6.2.1.1 Feline Leukemia
6.2.1.2 Feline Panleukopenia
6.2.1.3 Feline Rabies
6.2.1.4 Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis
6.2.1.5 Other Feline Diseases
6.2.2 Canine Vaccines
6.2.2.1 Canine Distemper
6.2.2.2 Canine Parvovirus
6.2.2.3 Infectious Canine Hepatitis
6.2.2.4 Other Canine Vaccines
6.3 Poultry Diseases
6.3.1 Avian Influenza
6.3.2 Coccidiosis
6.3.3 Gumboro Disease
6.3.4 Infectious Bronchitis
6.3.5 Marek’s Disease
6.3.6 Mycoplasma
6.3.7 Newcastle Disease
6.3.8 Other Poultry Diseases
6.4 Porcine Diseases
6.4.1 Auzeszky’s Disease
6.4.2 Porcine Circovirus II
6.4.3 Porcine Parvovirus
6.4.4 Porcine Reproductive Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)
6.4.5 Swine Influenza
6.4.6 Swine Pneumonia
6.4.7 Other Porcine Diseases
6.5 Equine Diseases
6.5.1 Equine Encephalomyelitis
6.5.2 Equine Influenza
6.5.3 Equine Rhinopneumonitis
6.5.4 Strangles
6.5.5 Tetanus
6.5.6 Other Equine Diseases
6.6 Livestock Diseases
6.6.1 Bovine Disease
6.6.1.1 Bovine Clostridial Diseases
6.6.1.2 Bovine Viral Diarrhea
6.6.1.3 Brucellosis
6.6.1.4 Foot-and-mouth Disease
6.6.1.5 Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis
6.6.1.6 Other Bovine Diseases
6.6.2 Small Ruminant Animal Diseases
6.6.2.1 Ovine Johne’s Disease
6.6.2.2 Pneumonia and Septicemia
6.6.2.3 Pox Disease
6.6.2.4 Scabby Mouth Infection
6.6.2.5 Small Ruminant Clostridial Diseases
6.6.2.6 Other Small Ruminant Animal Diseases
6.7 Aquaculture Diseases
6.7.1 Furunculosis
6.7.2 Pasteurellosis
6.7.3 Vibriosis
6.7.4 Other Aquaculture Diseases
6.8 Other Animal Diseases
7 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Veterinary Hospitals
7.3 Veterinary Clinics
7.4 Retail pharmacies
7.5 Veterinary Research institutes
7.6 Other Distribution Channels
8 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 France
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 UK
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Japan
8.3.2 China
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Middle East
8.4.2 Brazil
8.4.3 Argentina
8.4.4 South Africa
8.4.5 Egypt9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies10 Company Profiling
10.1 Bayer Healthcare
10.2 Biogenesis Bago
10.3 Boehringer Ingelheim
10.4 Ceva Animal Health
10.5 Diamond Animal Healthcare (Heska)
10.6 Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly)
10.7 Heska Corporation
10.8 Indian Immunological Ltd.
10.9 Merck Animal Health
10.10 Merial Inc. (Sanofi)
10.11 Vetoquinol
10.12 Virbac Ltd.
10.13 Zoetis
