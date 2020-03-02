Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | GE Healthcare, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Chison, Esaote, Mindray

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Veterinary Ultrasound market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as GE Healthcare, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Chison, Esaote, Mindray, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd , Edan Instruments , BCF Technology, SonoScape,, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. .

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is valued approximately at USD 174.44 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Veterinary Ultrasound is used to detect changes in size or contour of organs, appearance, tissues, vessels to detect abnormal masses such as tumors. Veterinary ultrasound is mainly designed for varies examinations applications such as maternity scan, abdominal, contractor and distal limb exams. Also, the veterinary ultrasound facilitates to diagnose the issues with blood vessels, joints, tendon, soft tissues and muscles. Additionally, veterinary ultrasound to witness prominent growth owing to the growing awareness of animal welfare and animal health. As a result, the demand and adoption for veterinary ultrasound would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising zoonotic diseases along with the increased spending on animal health. For Instance: The office for National Statistics of United Kingdom, the average weekly household expenditure on pets grew by approximately $5.9 to reach about $6.9 in 2017 compared to nearly $1 in 2016. Increase in consumer expenditure on pets is expected to boost the spending on diagnostics of pets for any kind of animal diseases thereby, driving the market growth. Moreover, the households in United Kingdom with 65 years to 74 years spent approximately a fifth or nearly 18% of their overall spending on recreation that include raising and caring for pets which is also expected to boost the use of veterinary diagnostics and thereby, drive United Kingdom veterinary diagnostic market growth. Furthermore, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, there’s substantial spending for animal health surveillance across Scotland in United Kingdom driven by need to minimize the spreading of diseases among animals that also drives the veterinary ultrasound market growth. However, rising cost of pet care and lack of awareness regarding animal health are expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Veterinary Ultrasound market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing preventive treatment and care facilities for companion animals, increasing adoption of pets along with the growing awareness regarding animal welfare and animal health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for convenience packaging products is also expected to drive the growth of the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In the Veterinary Ultrasound Market, Key Players:

GE Healthcare, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Chison, Esaote, Mindray, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd , Edan Instruments , BCF Technology, SonoScape,, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. .

The Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Animal Type (Small Companion Animals and Large Animals), By Type (2D Ultrasound Imaging, 3D Ultrasound Imaging and Doppler Imaging), By product type (Device and Software), By Therapeutic Area (Cardiology, Oncology and Neurology), By Imaging Technology (Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology and Contrast Imaging Technology), By End-User (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals and Others)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

